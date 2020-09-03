Uniphar's Hickeys deal 'will boost its buying power'

'Uniphar already has 299 owned and franchised pharmacy shops across the country' (stock photo)

Uniphar says its latest acquisition of the Hickeys chain will boost its buying power with drug makers and immediately contribute to the group's bottom line.

Dublin based pharmacy services group Uniphar listed on the stock market just over a year ago, raising €150m, much of which was targeted for bolt-on deals.

Yesterday it announced the acquisition of the 36-strong family owned Hickeys pharmacy chain.

Analysts at Davy said they believed more deals were in the works across Uniphar's product access and commercial and clinical arms. Arthur Cox advised Hickeys on the sale.

Uniphar already has 299 owned and franchised pharmacy shops across the country that trade under the Allcare and Life brands, including 17 it bought last year.

The deal adds the fifth biggest independent chain in Ireland with shops in Dublin (21), Cork, Meath, Louth, Kildare and Wexford, which will continue to trade under the Hickeys brand once the deal closes, subject to Competition and Consumer Protection Commission approval.

Buying the pharmacy chain runs against the wider retail trend, where a shift online and out of physical stores has accelerated since the start of the Covid crisis. While pharmacies, along with groceries, been relatively insulated given their roles during the pandemic, the threat from digital looms over the sector.

Dermot Ryan, the managing director of Uniphar's Supply Chain & Retail arm, said the community pharmacist business remains a strategic focus for the group.

"As we grow, our buying power and influence with manufacturers also grows and enables us to work with them not just here in Ireland but across the US, UK and continental Europe," he said.

At the same time, Uniphar is adding significant additional wholesale capacity with a new development in Limerick that's due to open this year.

The deal was announced alongside Uniphar's first half earnings which showed revenue rose €71m to €871m and gross profit was up 23pc to €102m.

In July, the group agreed a new €240m five-year loan facility which it can extend by two years. It comprised a new committed revolving credit facility of €150m and a €90m uncommitted so-called accordion facility that can expanded as needed.

