Uniphar sees organic gross profit grow by 6pc

Pharmacy supplies group Uniphar says it achieved organic gross profit growth of more than 6pc last year.

In a trading update Uniphar said the performance benefitted from the diversity of the group's product portfolio and the benefit of its focus and investment in technology platforms.

The company said high free cashflow conversion is resulting in lower than projected net debt.

This year Uniphar said it is “well positioned” to deliver organic growth across all its divisions. It will also have the additional benefit of the full year impact of acquisitions completed in 2020.

The company is continuing to look at “strategically compelling acquisition opportunities, subject to strict financial criteria and consistent with its capital allocation priorities, to further enhance the group's growth potential.”

In its Commercial & Clinical division, Uniphar is targeting mid-single digit organic growth in gross profit this year.

Turning to its Product Access arm, and the company is aiming for double digit organic growth in gross profit in this division in 2021.

The Supply Chain & Retail division is targeting low single digit organic growth in gross profit this year.

The company believes the current wave of Covid-19 and the resulting disruption, will not have the same financial impact as that of 2020, nonetheless, the group continues to manage the situation “very closely.”

Ger Rabbette, Uniphar CEO said: "Our trading update reflects a strong performance for 2020 and I'm very proud of what our team have achieved, and in particular the great resilience and unstinting commitment demonstrated by them throughout this unprecedented and challenging period.”

The group expects to publish its final results for the year ended 31 December 2020 on March 2nd.

In November Uniphar purchased of RRD, a US-based pharma advisory group. RRD provides outsourced strategic consulting services for the early stages of a pharmaceuticals product development.

Also in November Irish competition authorities cleared Uniphar’s deal to buy the 36 strong Hickeys chain here.

Uniphar already has 299 pharmacy shops across the country under the Allcare and Life brands.

