Uniphar profits rise despite ‘inflationary pressures’

Irish healthcare services firm Uniphar said that the company performed in line with expectations in the first half of the year, with gross profit rising by 8.8pc over the period.

The company reported gross profit of €146m for the six months ended 30 June, with growth recorded across its three main divisions.

The supply and retail division outperformed medium term guidance, with 5.2pc organic growth.

Meanwhile, earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 9.2pc to €44.9m despite “continued macroeconomic uncertainty and inflationary pressures.”

Revenue at the company also increased 2.8pc to €991.8m in the period.

Uniphar’s gross profit margin increased to 14.7pc from 13.9pc in the period.

The company’s board has now declared an interim dividend of €1.7m for the period up to 30 June.

The group also acquired Orspec Pharma at the end of the period which will provide Uniphar access to the APAC region.

“Orspec, headquartered in Australia, will support our goal of becoming a global leader in Product Access services through the provision of Expanded Access Programs and the delivery of unlicensed medicines,” said chief executive Ger Rabbette.

“The Group has leveraged its scale and diverse service offering to help mitigate inflationary pressures which continue to be a challenge across the globe,” he added.