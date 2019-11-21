Uniphar open to 'transformative' acquisition deal

He said that Uniphar has a "very robust pipeline" of companies it is looking at for its continuing acquisition activity.

The company has set its sights on expanding across Europe with its commercial and clinical division, while it wants to achieve a global leadership position with its product access unit.

"There's a huge drive and ambition to create a really unique Irish organisation," Mr Dempsey told the Irish Independent.

"If the right transformational deal came through, I think Ger [Rabbette, Uniphar's CEO] would give it huge consideration. It would have to be right for everyone - employees, investors and customers," he added.

Uniphar floated on the Dublin and London stock markets during the summer, raising €135m, which was earmarked for expansion and reducing debt.

It plans to double its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) to about €90m within five years.

"We're very confident that we have the fire power to double the business," said Mr Dempsey.

"We know the organic growth rates that we're achieving within the organisation, and they're in the region of 7pc to 8pc."

He added: "If something really transformational came along, that's a different discussion."

Earlier this year, Uniphar agreed to pay €30m to buy UK-based Durbin, a supplier of specialist medicines. Durbin has offices in the UK and the United States, and is active in 160 markets around the world. The firm is now part of Uniphar's product access division.

This week, Uniphar announced the up-to-€40m acquisition of businesses in Sweden, Finland and Ireland to boost its commercial and clinical unit, which provides outsourced services to pharmacomedical makers and other healthcare operators. It also provides sales and distribution services for medical devices.

"We've been successful over the past five years in our M&A strategy," said Mr Dempsey. "We've got a very robust pipeline of companies we're looking at."

He added: "We're very excited about our European opportunities in commercial and clinical. In product access, we have to look at the US market as well."

"From a product access perspective …it's a huge opportunity in the US," he explained.

He said one of the attractions of Durbin was the fact that it is licensed to import and export medicines to and from the United States.

"We will definitely expand our footprint," he said. "We are recruiting and appointing a number of important roles in the US over the coming months. Then … we'll begin to look at what organisations might culturally fit with Uniphar and begin to get to know those organisations."

He added: "Most of the advice in going to the US is that you need to make sure it's a substantial platform. From our perspective, we look at everything."

Uniphar has completed a number of other acquisitions over the past few years, including its €50m purchase of Cahill May Roberts from German firm Celesio in 2012.

Indo Business