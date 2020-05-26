| 12.4°C Dublin

Uniphar expects earnings to reduce by €5m this year due to Covid-19 impact

Ger Rabbette, CEO of Uniphar

Ger Rabbette, CEO of Uniphar,

Ger Rabbette, CEO of Uniphar,

Ger Rabbette, CEO of Uniphar,

Diversified healthcare services business Uniphar says it expects its projected earnings to reduce by €5m this year due to the impact of Covid-19.

This is based on the assumption that severe restrictions will ease gradually from next month onwards before normalising towards the end of the year, according to a statement from the group ahead of its AGM today.

In 2019 Uniphar recorded earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation of €58.5m.

Maurice Pratt, chairman of Uniphar, said today: “The strength of our management team in continuing to successfully navigate the group through these challenges has proven key to date.”

In August last year, Uniphar completed the €41m purchase of Durbin, a specialist provider of pharmaceuticals based in the UK and the United States. Of the purchase price, €18.8m is deferred and dependent on certain targets being met. It also made a number of smaller acquisitions.

Uniphar last July raised gross proceeds of €139.4m from its IPO.

