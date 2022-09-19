Uniphar consolidates pharmacy market with purchase of McCauley chain

Uniphar, the Dublin-listed healthcare services firm, is buying leading pharmacy chain McCauley Pharmacy Group.

The deal will add 37 retail outlets to Uniphar’s expanding footprint in the Irish consumer market and enhance the digital capabilities of the wider group, according to Uniphar chief executive Ger Rabbette.

“The acquisition of McCauley further improves our leading position in the Irish retail pharmacy market,” he said. “McCauley is widely recognised as a leading brand across health, wellbeing, and beauty.”

Uniphar said the acquisition will add to earnings immediately upon completion of the sale and deliver a return on capital of up to 15pc within three years.

The company did not publicly disclose a price for the proposed transaction, however.

McCauley CEO Tom McEntee said the business was “in safe hands” and thanked employees for their “tireless commitment” through the Covid-19 pandemic.

The announcement follows strong interim results from Uniphar three weeks ago, with higher revenues and earnings across the group.

Uniphar reported nearly €1bn in revenue for the first six months of the year, up nearly 3pc on 2021, and increased earnings by 18pc. The company also announced a dividend for shareholders.

The company, which had an initial public offering in 2018, is on track to double its earnings over a five year period ending next year, according to Mr Rabbette.

The group said its supply chain and retail division, where McCauley will sit, has continued to outperform guidance and developing it as a market leader remains a priority.