Uniphar buys US pharmaceutical group

Stock market listed pharmacy supply group Uniphar has bought RRD, US-based pharma advisory group.

RRD provides outsourced strategic consulting services throughout the early stages of a products development. The company, and its team of almost 40 employees, is addressing the trend of early drug development shifting to smaller biopharma companies.

The purchase price includes an upfront payment, plus contingent consideration payable upon achievement of earnings-based performance targets.

The acquisition is forecast to deliver a return on capital employed to Uniphar in line with its target rate of 12pc-15pc within three years.

The existing RRD management team will all remain fully engaged as a “core part” of the business going forward.

Ger Rabbette, CEO of Uniphar said: "We are excited to announce the acquisition of RRD which adds significantly to our US Product Access capabilities.

Becoming a truly global partner for our clients in this area is an important strategic objective for our group. The highly experienced RRD team brings deep US regulatory insights which will further accelerate our growth towards market leadership.”

The acquisition will help Uniphar in delivering US-based expanded access programmes ("EAPs"), a statement from the company said.

Supporting EAPs is “a natural extension of RRD's capabilities” as biopharma companies and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) work together to accelerate patient access to innovative drugs for serious, often life-threatening diseases, Uniphar added.

Following the acquisition, Uniphar will have almost 170 employees in the United States.

