Uniphar buys US healthcare communications firm for $27m

Stock market listed pharmacy supply group Uniphar has bought US-based healthcare communications company Diligent Health Solutions (DHS) for $27m (€23m).

The deal, which completed earlier this week, will see Uniphar pay $10m (€8.5m) upfront for DHS, with the deferred element linked to the earnings performance over four years.

Dublin based pharmacy services group Uniphar listed on the stock market just over a year ago, raising €150m, much of which was targeted for bolt-on deals.

DHS is focused on the delivery of medical information to patients and healthcare practitioners.

In a statement, Uniphar said the acquisition is an important step in its strategy to building a market leading position in the areas of product access and commercial & clinical, “in addition to a highly relevant market presence in North America.”

The US market is home to many of Uniphar's existing and target client base, it added.

Ger Rabbette, CEO of Uniphar said: "The acquisition of US-based Diligent Health Solutions, with its combination of highly trained people and enhanced contact centre technologies will further extend Uniphar's relationships with our US client base.

Our organisation is excited about the role telehealth will play in adding value to our global expanded access offering and creates positive revenue synergy opportunities across both of our Commercial & Clinical and Product Access divisions."

Earlier this month Uniphar announced the acquisition of the 36-strong family owned Hickeys pharmacy chain.

Uniphar already has 299 owned and franchised pharmacy shops across the country that trade under the Allcare and Life brands, including 17 it bought last year.

