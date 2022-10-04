Uniphar acquires US healthcare agency Inspired Health

Irish healthcare services firm Uniphar has acquired US company Inspired Health.

Inspired Health, which is headquartered in Boston, is a insights and intelligence consultancy.

The firm utilises market research techniques to help life science companies to gain a better understanding of those they engage with, including doctors, patients, administrators and payers.

These insights are then used to optimise innovation, as well as to commercialise assets.

Inspired Health will be integrated into Uniphar’s commercial and clinical division.

The purchase price, which was not disclosed, includes an upfront payment, as well as contingent consideration which is payable upon future financial performance.

Uniphar anticipates that the acquisition will deliver a return on capital employment in line with Uniphar’s target range of 12pc to 15pc within three years.

“Market research is the first step on the journey towards successful commercialisation and the insights gained from Inspired's innovative service offering will be leveraged across the Group,” said Uniphar chief executive Ger Rabbette.

The acquisition will also increase Uniphar’s presence in the “world’s largest healthcare market,” he said.

“The Uniphar Group recognise the important role insights, data and market research play across an asset's lifecycle and as such is an ideal home for Inspired Health,” added Inspired Health senior executive officer Kieron Mathews.

This acquisition from Uniphar marks its latest in the US market, following the acquisition of medical affairs company BESTMSLS last August.

Last month, the Dublin-listed firm also bought pharmacy chain McCauley Pharmacy Group.

In 2021, the group generated revenues of €1.9bn, with a gross profit of more than €274.5m. The group employs more than 2,900 people across Ireland, UK, Germany, Switzerland and the US, as well as the Benelux and Nordics regions.