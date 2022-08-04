Unemployment in Ireland falls to 21-year low

Unemployment rate in Ireland fell to 4.2pc in July, the lowest rate recorded in 21 years.

According to the latest report from the CSO, this was down from 5.8pc recorded in July 2021.

The seasonally adjusted number of people unemployed last month now stands at 113,000, down 900 from June.

The seasonally adjusted number of men unemployed was 58,200 last month, while the seasonally adjusted number of women was 54,800.

The report also illustrated that there was a decrease of 36,000 in the seasonally adjusted number of persons unemployed from a year earlier as economic activity accelerated following lockdowns as a result of the Covid pandemic.

In May, the CSO revealed that the number of people at work has risen to over 2.5 million passing a target the government set two years early.

The strong workforce is also reflected in income tax receipts to date – data published this week shows that €2.5bn in income tax was received by the Exchequer last month, which is 19pc more than in July last year.

As employment rates continue to rise, employers are opting to introduce incentives to entice workers to switch roles and fill vacancies.

The quarterly employment monitor from recruitment consultancy Morgan McKinley revealed that there was a 9pc increase in new vacancies in Q2 compared to Q1. However, in the year to date, pay packages for jobs in some fields are up 15pc.

“The labour market is holding up remarkably well in the face of significant challenge. Significant cost of living pressures mean we are in the ‘cut back economy’ with many households having to divert some spending from desirable items to essential spending,” said Grant Thornton chief economist Andrew Webb.

“This might be expected to drive a downturn in the labour market but, encouragingly, performance in key sectors such as life sciences, agri-food and professional services is faring well and vacancies are holding up.”

In its economic quarterly outlook published last week, business group Ibec said it anticipates that unemployment will average at around 5pc for the year.

The report stated that “there have been some signs of a marginal fall back in demand for labour amid rising cost pressures for businesses.”