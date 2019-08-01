Unemployment benefit claims in Ireland hit 11-year low

The number of people claiming unemployment benefits has fallen to an 11-year low, the Central Statistics Office reported Thursday.

Some 206,396 people signed on for benefits in July, 12pc fewer than a year ago. In seasonally adjusted terms, the live register of those on unemployment support fell to 190,300, 12.6pc lower than a year ago - and the smallest total since February 2008.

Thursday’s figures do not provide a precise measure of joblessness in Ireland, because they include more than 37,000 people working casually and part-time who remain eligible for income supplements. The official unemployment rate for July, published Wednesday, stands at 4.6pc compared to 5.8pc a year ago.

The number of long-term claimants - those on the live register for two years or more - also has fallen markedly over the year. The number of men fell by 13.7pc to 108,936, the number of women by 9.9pc to 97,460.

