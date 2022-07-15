Ulster Bank was marked for exit two years before NatWest review

Ulster Bank was the third largest in the State and will soon be gone from Ireland

ULSTER Bank’s British owner was contemplating an exit from the Irish market two years before disclosing the possibility and notifying the Government and Central Bank of its plans in late 2020.

Documents submitted by NatWest to the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) show that Ulster’s parent bank had determined in 2018 that its Irish subsidiary could not produce the desired level of return.

By March 2019 the board of RBS – as NatWest was then known – had “considered a wide range of exit options” for Ulster Bank, including a wind-down of operations, but decided to continue with a stabilisation strategy under chief executive Jane Howard.

Yet even though regular internal discussions about the future of the State’s third-largest bank continued in Dublin and London, with a decision to leave finally taken in June 2020, NatWest did not engage with official stakeholders in Ireland until October 2020.

By then, NatWest had admitted it was undertaking a “strategic review” of its Irish operations. In February 2021, having finished that review, the bank announced it was pulling out of Ireland entirely and selling off loan portfolios in the process.

The documents, including board minutes and notes from meetings of NatWest’s executive committee, were summarised and excerpted in the CCPC’s determination report on AIB’s acquisition of €4.2bn of Ulster Bank commercial loans – part of NatWest’s withdrawal plan.

They reveal a bank looking for the simplest way out of a market where it couldn’t achieve a financial return above the cost of capital for many years.

Over the course of several meetings from 2019 to 2021, senior figures at NatWest weighed up various exit options for Ulster Bank.

They explored mergers with at least two potential partners (unnamed in the report), a gradual withdrawal from the Irish market, and a quick run-off of short-term loans followed by a sale of remaining assets to a financial buyer.

In June 2020, Ulster Bank abandoned its search for a new headquarters in Dublin, with Ms Howard citing Covid remote working arrangements in response to queries from the Irish Independent.

But that statement came just a week after NatWest’s executive committee concluded Ulster Bank could not produce adequate returns and the board “recognised that a wind-down ... was likely to be most favourable”.

That view had evolved by October 2020, however, when NatWest settled on its ultimate plan to sell off Ulster Bank’s performing loans in a bid to accelerate “capital repatriation” from Ireland to the UK.

By December 2020, NatWest identified AIB as the preferred buyer for its corporate book and kept a plan for a managed exit as a backstop, according to the CCPC report.

Only one “viable alternative” to AIB was noted in the report, but NatWest rejected this because it was a financial buyer – likely a hedge fund or private equity firm – that lacked the capacity to service customers.