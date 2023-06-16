Ulster Bank to pay €800m dividend to NatWest

Ulster Bank is to pay a dividend of €800m to parent group NatWest Holdings.

The dividend is being paid a a consequence of its ongoing withdrawal from Ireland, the bank said today.

This is the first time that Ulster Bank has paid shareholders in the UK since it announced its decision to withdraw from the Irish market in 2021.

After the pay-out, Ulster Bank's common equity tier one ratio (CET1), a key measure of a bank's financial strength, will stand at more than 30pc.

This is “significantly” above regulatory capital minimums, it reported.

In April, the 63 remaining Ulster Bank branches in Ireland shut permanently, while the bank announced a further 813 redundancies last month as it prepares to exit the Irish market.