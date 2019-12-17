Ulster Bank, a subsidiary of Royal Bank of Scotland, is to pay a dividend of €500m to its parent group, NatWest Holdings.

Ulster Bank to pay €500m in dividends to parent company

Post the pay-out, Ulster Bank’s common equity tier one ratio (CET1) - a key measure of a bank’s financial strength - will stand at 27pc.

In a statement, Ulster Bank said it remains in a “strong” capital position following payment of the dividend, “significantly above regulatory capital minimums.”

Ulster Bank has now paid a total of €3.5bn back to its parent company in the past three years.

The bank made a €1.5bn payment to its parent in January last year.

In November 2016 it paid a dividend of €1.5bn.

Ulster Bank received a £15bn (€17.8bn) lifeline from its parent for both the Republic and the Northern Ireland operations in the wake of the financial crisis.

