Ulster Bank to cut 600 jobs ahead of Irish market exit

Ulster Bank has unveiled plans for its first redundancy programmes as part of the bank’s upcoming withdrawal from the Irish market.

The two schemes will open today, with a two-week window in place for employees at the bank to apply. Those who have been accepted to the schemes will be informed of the decision early next year, according to Ulster Bank.

The bank now expects that 600 staff will depart from the bank by March 2023 as a result of these redundancy programmes.

A number of colleagues from Ulster Bank will also leave the bank to work with Permanent TSB and AIB following acquisitions of certain Ulster Bank assets by both banks.

One programme, which will be known as the ‘At Risk’ programme, will focus on around 450 colleagues working in the remaining 63 branches who are not moving to PTSB, as well as a small number of Personal Banking employees.

Those impacted in this group can apply for voluntary redundancy or enter a period of redeployment for a temporary or longer-term position.

The ‘Business Led’ scheme will include around 350 colleagues and teams in the bank’s services, functions and personal banking divisions. This move was attributed to a predicted significant decline in the volume of work in these areas in the first half of next year.

This scheme is also voluntary and if accepted, employees will be given a leaving date based on business needs following the first quarter of next year.

Last year, Ulster Bank reached an agreement with the Financial Services Union (FSU) on improved redundancy terms.

Included in the new proposed redundancy terms are five weeks pay per year of service inclusive of statutory or four weeks pay per year of service plus statutory, whichever is greater. Redundancy packages are capped at 104 weeks and £300,000 (£343,000).

There will also be a minimum payment of 20 weeks regardless of service, while a long service payment of £4.700 (€5,000) will be made to colleagues with service of 25 years to less than 30 years.

Those who have worked at the bank for more than 30 years will receive a long service bonus payment of £7,050 (€7,600) which will not be included in the £300,000 cap.

Ulster Bank also stated that the bank is not currently announcing a firm date for branch closures. Following the PTSB acquisition, 25 current branches will reopen as PTSB locations early next year, while Ulster Bank will update on the remaining branches in the New Year.

“While these plans have been well signposted to colleagues as part of our withdrawal communications, the programmes announced today will offer some clarity for those in scope,” said chief executive Jane Howard.

"For those not in scope today, we expect that further redundancy programmes will be opened in 2023 and beyond, meaning that colleagues who are not in scope today, are likely to be included in future programmes, with exit dates expected to be later in 2023 and 2024.”