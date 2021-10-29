Ulster Bank reports profit of €46m as it advises customers to choose a new bank

Ulster Bank has reported an operating profit of €46m for the third quarter of this year as it advises customers in the Republic of Ireland to get ready to choose a new bank.

Total income from the bank’s operations in the Republic of Ireland was €171m for the three-month period, up from €145m in the same period last year, according to results from the bank’s parent NatWest.

The bank said progress has continued with AIB and Permanent TSB for the sale of its performing loan portfolios and associated undrawn exposures.

Discussions are “ongoing” with other parties about their potential interest in other parts of the bank, Ulster Bank said.

The bank has advised customers here to get ready for changes coming next year as part of its exit from the Republic of Ireland.

The bank said it will contact customers directly when they need to take action, starting in early 2022 when it plans to begin serving formal account closure notice to current account and deposit account customers.

Ulster Bank will stop accepting applications from new and existing personal banking customers at close of business today, with the main exception of mortgages, which will remain available for existing customers.

For business customers, products and services remain available but for existing customers only. The exception to this is Lombard Asset Finance, which remains open for new and existing customers, the bank said.

Ulster Bank said it does not anticipate closing any branches in the first half of next year.

“We committed to giving customers up to six months’ notice to facilitate key changes for them and in this context, today we are signposting the expected timelines for current and deposit account customers to choose a new bank, move and close their accounts with Ulster Bank,” Jane Howard, Ulster Bank CEO, said.

“While customers do not need to take action at this time, we know that some customers will want to get ready to start this process now and we will facilitate this for any customer who needs it.”

In relation to the tracker mortgage investigation, the company said NatWest has made provisions totalling €350m, of which €332m had been used by the end of September in respect of redress and compensation to customers.

Ulster Bank has previously identified further legacy business issues, as an extension to the tracker mortgage review and these remediation programmes “are ongoing.” NatWest has made provisions of €163m, of which €155m had been utilised by September 30 for these programmes.

The bank said customers continue to lodge tracker mortgage complaints with the Financial Services and Pensions Ombudsman (FSPO).

Meanwhile, NatWest Group reported operating profit before tax of just over £1bn in the three months to September 30.