Ulster Bank posts loss ahead of Irish market exit

Ulster Bank recorted a loss in the third quarter of the year as the bank reported that it was progressing with plans to withdraw from the Irish market.

The bank, which is owned by Natwest, posted a loss of €184m in the third quarter. This marked a decline from the same quarter last year where the bank recorded a loss of €68m.

Ulster Bank also saw total income drop by €112m compared to the same period last year. This was attributed to reduced business levels as a result of the phased withdrawal.

Net loans to customers plummeted by 66.7pc in the period due to the reclassification of mortgages to loans at fair value, as well as repayments on the remaining portfolio.

Customer deposits were also down over the period, decreasing to €5.6bn due to ongoing account closures.

Operating expenses also declined by 1.5pc to €2.1bn in Q3 due to lower regulatory levies and reduced staff costs being partially offset by higher withdrawal related costs.

The bank reported that the migration of a further three tranches of gross performing commercial loans to AIB was completed in the third quarter of the year.

The remaining migrations of commercial customers will be completed throughout the rest of this year and the first half of next year.

The migration of gross performing tracker and linked mortgages to AIB remains on track for delivery in the second quarter of next year, according to Ulster Bank. The banks are currently engaging with the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission in relation to this transaction.

The planned migration of gross performing non-tracker mortgages to Permanent TSB is expected to begin before the end of the year.

The transfer of the Lombard asset finance business, the business direct loan book and 25 Ulster Bank branches to Permanent TSB is expected to be completed in the first half of next year.

Ulster Bank also pointed to a “significant” level of customers now reducing balances and moving to new banks in advance of shutting their accounts.

Earlier this month, Ulster Bank said it would push back its first closure deadline to ensure those on social welfare do not lose out on higher payments announced in the Budget, such as a double child benefit payment.

The first batch of account holders had a deadline of early October to close their accounts and find a new provider.

They now have until Friday, November 4, to do so.