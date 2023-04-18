Ulster Bank is to sell its last Irish loans as it gets ready to shut

Ulster Bank has confirmed it is preparing a sale of its remaining stock of loans including distressed mortgages and bad commercial loans.

The planned sale comes as Ulster Bank’s exit gathers pace. On Friday, the bank will permanently shut 63 branches across the country that have not been taken over by Permanent TSB. Since the start of this month Ulster Bank customers have not been able to carry out in-branch transactions, other than those related to account closures.

At the end of March, Ulster Bank began to deactivate its remaining customer credit cards and it has begun freezing and closing accounts of customers whose notice that they needed to act ahead of the withdrawal from the market had expired.

The bulk of Ulster Bank’s loans have been sold to either Permanent TSB or AIB.

A rump of loans that the bank says is mostly non-performing is now being prepared for sale.

“As signalled since 2021, Ulster Bank can now confirm that it has prepared a residual portfolio of personal and commercial exposures for sale as part of our phased withdrawal from the Republic of Ireland,” the bank said following a report in The Sunday Times.

“We made a very deliberate decision to leave this transaction until the latter stages of our withdrawal in order to engage with and support those in financial difficulty,” the bank said.

Figures from the Central Bank show that at the end of March, 167,988 current accounts remained open in Ulster Bank and KBC Bank.

More than 60,000 were deemed by the banks as primary accounts for customers.