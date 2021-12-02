Ulster Bank customers getting six months to leave before bank exits

Ulster Bank is giving customers six months to close their accounts in 2022 before it pulls out of the Irish market.

The bank invited competitors to a meeting today to outline its plans for winding down its activities and migrating services to other providers.

It wants customers to quickly move their business elsewhere to avoid account opening bottlenecks that could leave them without access to basic banking.

Ulster Bank is also writing to the main companies that hold direct debits with its customers to make them aware of the plans and to prepare them for the customer exodus.

“The aim of this engagement is to give receiving financial service providers as much information as possible at this point in time, given the expected increased activity across the industry,” an Ulster Bank spokesperson said in a statement.

“While customers do not need to take any action now, Ulster Bank will give customers up to six months’ notice, beginning in early 2022, but we strongly encourage customers not to leave it until the last minute to avoid possible bottlenecks of account opening activity in the second half of 2022.”

Financial services companies, including both rival banks and alternative providers, were invited to the meeting, which included details on how Ulster Bank would be communicating its “move and close” plans to customers next year.

The bank is also encouraging customers who need assistance with the transfer of their accounts to get in touch now or early in 2022.

Ulster Bank’s UK owner NatWest confirmed in February that it was planning to exit the Irish market following a strategic review of the business it had begun in September 2020.

The bank, which suffered catastrophic losses in the financial crisis, had been making only marginal profits in Ireland while tying up billions in expensive capital for its parent company, prompting CEO Alison Rose to pull the plug.

Ulster Bank began closing to new business in July as part of its phased withdrawal, taking some products and services off the market in preparation for shutting its doors next year.

Business banking was immediately affected, with no new customers accepted after July 30 with personal customers following on October 29, with some exceptions.

In June AIB confirmed it was acquiring Ulster Bank’s €4.2bn corporate banking portfolio as part of CEO Colin Hunt’s revamp of his bank, which also includes the acquisition of stockbroker Goodbody and an insurance joint venture with Canada Life/Great West.

In July Permanent TSB signed a memorandum of understanding with NatWest for the transfer of more than €7bn in Ulster Bank mortgages and SME loans – together with 25 branches - in a deal that could increase PTSB’s revenue by 50pc.

KBC Bank Ireland, which is also exiting the market, told an Oireachtas committee this week that it would not transfer all of its mortgages to Bank of Ireland until the fourth quarter of next year.

The Belgian bank confirmed in October that it will sell its €8.8bn performing mortgage book and hand €4.4bn in deposits to Bank of Ireland in a €5bn deal.