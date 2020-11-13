Ulster Bank chairman Ruairí O’Flynn leaves role after two months

Ruairí O’Flynn is stepping down as chairman of Ulster Bank Ireland after two months in the role

Ulster Bank’s new chairman Ruairí O’Flynn has resigned after just two months after taking the post, citing “personal reasons”.

Mr O’Flynn was appointed in September, just days before it was revealed the bank’s UK parent NatWest was to launch a strategic review that may see the bank here close.

It is understood Mr O’Flynn was fully aware of NatWest’s strategy before taking the role, and staff at the Irish bank were told on Friday that there is no link between the departure and the review, in a memo seen by the Irish Independent.

“Ruairi has resigned as Ulster Bank Chairman for personal reasons, a search for his successor is underway,” a spokeswoman for Ulster Bank said.

Staff were told the resignation is with immediate effect, and that Martin Murphy, an independent non-executive director of the bank, will take over as interim chairman while a process to find a permanent chair is underway.

