UK online bathroom products retailer eyes Irish market

UK online bathroom products retailer Victorian Plumbing is eyeing expansion into Ireland and other markets after it announced plans yesterday to float on the stock market.

In the six months to the end of March this year, the company generated revenue of £140.7m (€163.2m) and generated adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of £20.1m (€23.3m).

The company told investors that it is now the second largest retailer of bathroom products in the UK, with an estimated 14.2pc share based on 2020 market revenue.

It said that in the medium-term, it will target additional markets.

“The group intends to explore opportunities for potential expansion into European geographies such as France, Ireland, Germany and Spain,” it said in a prospectus.

“These countries are seen as having similar dynamics to the UK in terms of a growing online penetration,” it added. “As such, the directors believe these markets may present an attractive expansion opportunity for the group in the medium to long-term.”

The business was founded in 2000 by Mark Radcliffe, who is its chief executive.

He holds the accolade of having been the UK’s first Ebay millionaire, at the age of 30, when he set up a mobile phone accessories business from the garden shed in his parents’ home. He subsequently established Victoria Plumbing.

In the year to the end of September 2020, the company generated £208.7 in revenue and adjusted EBITDA of £26.2m.

“As we are now the leading online retailer of bathroom products in the UK, it seems the ideal time to join the UK stock market,” he said.

“With the deep sector expertise and talent of our senior team members and the fundamental strengths of our proven business model within a growing market, we are excited for the significant growth opportunities that lie ahead for Victorian Plumbing,” he added.

Mr Radcliffe is the majority shareholder in Victorian Plumbing, while his younger brother also has a sizeable stake in the business.

A move into the Irish market would pitch Victorian Plumbing against traditional retailers such as Woodies, part of Grafton Group, Homebase, B&Q and a number of independent outlets.

Victorian Plumbing will list on the Alternative Investment Market in London this month, but did not reveal how much it intends to raise.