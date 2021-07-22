UK kitchen supplier to open five depots here to ‘test demand’

The biggest supplier of kitchen units to the UK construction trade will expand into the Irish market next year with five depots opening in Dublin to “test demand”.

Howdens Joinery supplies kitchen units to the UK trade and consumer markets along with other joinery products such as doors, wardrobes, architraves and components.

The stock market-listed firm announced financial results for 2020 today showing a surge in revenue after British home owners splurged on extensions and redecorating during lockdown. Sales for 2020 were £785m, compared to £465m a year earlier. The business reported a profit before tax for 2020 of £119.2m.

The company said it plans to open five depots in the first quarter of 2022 around Dublin, supported by its UK infrastructure and digital platform.

The planned units will be for its trade only offering, the company said.

In the UK Howdens has 754 depots, typically of an average size of around 10,000 sq ft. It plans to increase that to 900, including 25-28 in Northern Ireland, in addition to testing the market in the Republic.

Howdens also has 28 depots in France and two in Belgium, with plans for 11 more in 2021 and further expansion the following year.

The rapid expansion is likely to feature some smaller (6,000 sq ft) rural and ‘infill’ city sites, the company said.

In a very detailed update to the market Howdens Joinery said the fit-out cost of a new depot, in a new vertically stacked format favoured by the company to maximise space, is around £350,000.

By the end of 2021 it plans to have 214 new-format depots, comprising 111 new depots and 103 revamped depots, and 106 depots that have been re-racked without other modifications.