UK finance firms’ access to EU market hinges on NI Protocol deal, top City of London official says

The scale of future access to the European Union for Britain’s hugely important financial services sector depends on breaking the impasse over the Northern Ireland Protocol, a top official at the City of London Corporation has told the Irish Independent .

The centuries-old Corporation runs London’s historic Square Mile, the self-governing financial district in the heart of the UK capital and acts as the voice of the financial services sector.

Christopher Hayward, Policy Chairman of the City of London, told the Irish Independent that the City – which includes huge banks, insurance and pension funds – wants agreement with Brussels to establish terms of post-Brexit access to the EU market but does not believe it will happen until a deal on Northern Ireland is in place.

“Clearly, at the moment working with the EU is difficult and challenging. Until the Northern Ireland Protocol, which is a matter, frankly, for the UK Government and the EU to resolve, not for us – not for me to comment on – until that is resolved there is a block in resuming normal trading relationships and business relationships with Europe.”

The comments highlight the wider implications of the Protocol which has dogged North-South relations since Boris Johnson’s decision last summer to introduce legislation allowing the UK to unilaterally renege on elements of the agreement that was designed to prevent a return of a hard land border.

​The UK move has seriously strained relations with the EU and the Irish Government although talks on the issue are now ongoing.

Mr Hayward spoke to the Irish Independent during a visit to Ireland alongside the Irish-born Lord Mayor of London Nicholas Lyons and a City delegation who met with a range of senior figures in Government and business here.

Mr Hayward said the City has made its view on the Protocol known to the UK government and urged resolution.

“But it is for us to urge the UK government, as we do, that this matter does need resolving and resolving satisfactorily as soon as possible, because there are implications for financial professional services. And indeed if there are implications for the wider trading relationship, not just financial players,” he said.

That view suggests a deal on the North will pave the way for resumption of talks on a financial services agreement between the UK and EU that have been stalled since early 2021.

The two sides had initially agreed to establish what was described as structured regulatory cooperation on financial services, dubbed the Joint Declaration on Financial Services Regulatory Cooperation or memorandum of understanding (MoU).

While a text was understood to have been agreed in principle, the MoU was never published and the status of financial services has drifted.

The fate of euro-denominated clearing is also unsure. The EU has allowed City banks to clear euro derivatives through UK firms such as Euroclear, LCH and ICE Clear, but that expires in June 2025.