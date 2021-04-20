UK distribution arm of Bulmers maker C&C hit by cyber-attack 

A UK distribution unit of Bulmers maker C&C has been hit with a cyber-attack that forced it to shut down all its IT systems.

C&C said yesterday that its Matthew Clark Bibendum (MCB) subsidiary became aware last Friday that it had been the subject of a “cyber-security incident” that impacted the business.

It did not specify what the attack entailed.

“MCB responded quickly, enacting its cyber-security response plan and shutting down all of its IT systems ,” it said.

It said a leading forensic information technology firm and legal counsel have been engaged to assist MCB in investigating the incident and restoring its IT systems “as quickly and safely as possible”.

“The issue has not affected the IT systems of the wider C&C group, which continue to operate as normal,” it added.

C&C acquired MCB out of administration in 2018, in what was a transformational deal for the Irish group, which also owns brands including Tennent's.

C&C said that due to the pandemic, MCB is operating at reduced volumes.

“In order to minimise the impact of the incident on its operations, [MCB] is temporarily supporting customers and suppliers manually, while IT systems are being restored,” it noted.

C&C said its MCB subsidiary is in the process of informing its customers and suppliers about the incident and has notified the relevant authorities, including the UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office.

The Hiscox Cyber Readiness report published yesterday showed that 39pc of Irish firms have been the subject of a cyber-attack. Of those, 28pc have experienced five or more attacks.

The report noted that 17pc of businesses attacked said the financial impact of those breaches materially threatened the companies’ future.

Of the firms surveyed, the highest cost of a single incident or breach was almost €743,000. The median cost was just under €7,000. One Irish firm with a ransomware demand forked out €40,000 to the criminals behind it.

Richard O’Dwyer, the managing director at Hiscox Ireland, claimed the results of the report were “chilling”.

“Businesses in Ireland have enough on their plate at the moment, without having to deal with hackers and cybercriminals,” he said.

“Cyber is a complex problem but that does not mean it is unmanageable - the key is to build cyber resilience,” he added. “With good risk management and appropriate cyber insurance, firms can contain the impact of an attack and limit the damage.”

The Hiscox report said that ransomware is now “commonplace”, with one in every six firms that were hit with a cyber-attack being subject to this infiltration. Three-quarters of the companies attacked paid up, either to recover data or to prevent the disclosure of sensitive information.

It added that phishing emails are the most common attack tool, used in 65pc of attacks. Smaller companies are particularly likely to be hit, noted Hiscox. The report said that, on average, 21pc of Irish firms’ IT budgets are now allocated towards cyber security, compared to 13pc in 2020.

