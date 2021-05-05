| 6.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

UK construction giant Balfour Beatty preparing to exit Irish market

Firm to withdraw from the building, civil engineering and gas markets in Ireland

Withdrawal: Construction firm Balfour Beatty is leaving the Irish market Expand

Close

Withdrawal: Construction firm Balfour Beatty is leaving the Irish market

Withdrawal: Construction firm Balfour Beatty is leaving the Irish market

Withdrawal: Construction firm Balfour Beatty is leaving the Irish market

John Mulligan Twitter Email

LISTED UK infrastructure giant Balfour Beatty is exiting the Irish market, the Irish Independent has learned.

We can confirm that we are consulting with our employees regarding our proposal to withdraw from the building, civil engineering and gas markets in Ireland,” a company spokesperson confirmed.

Most Watched

Privacy