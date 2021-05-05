UK construction giant Balfour Beatty preparing to exit Irish market

LISTED UK infrastructure giant Balfour Beatty is exiting the Irish market, the Irish Independent has learned.

“We can confirm that we are consulting with our employees regarding our proposal to withdraw from the building, civil engineering and gas markets in Ireland,” a company spokesperson confirmed.

“As consultation is ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time,” the spokesperson added.

The company has been involved in the construction of a number of primary care centres here and projects at Dublin Airport. It also built a massive distribution centre here for Pallas Foods.

Balfour Beatty is also involved in a 50-50 joint venture with Irish firm CLG that holds a €500m contract with Bord Gáis Networks to install and maintain gas infrastructure. That contract, awarded a decade ago, expires this summer. The venture has been loss-making almost every year.

Recently-filed accounts for Balfour Beatty CLG warned that the joint venture will be unable to repay or refinance €9m in loan notes from its shareholders on commercial terms when they fall due in July this year.

“The expectation is that this debt will be restructured, which could involve either the loan being waived or converted into equity either in 2021 or earlier,” they noted. The accounts were signed off last December.

The accounts also note that there’s a “material uncertainty” over the company’s ability to continue trading due to its contract ending this year and that additional financing could be required in certain downside scenarios.

The firm lost almost €800,000 in 2019, which was a significant improvement on the €5.6m loss it posted the year before.

“The company continued to experience unprofitable workstreams on increasing volumes,” the directors noted in the accounts.

The most recent set of publicly-available accounts for Balfour Beatty Ireland show that it generated turnover of €8.2m in 2019 and made a €3.2m pre-tax profit that year.

Balfour Beatty Ireland directly employed about 26 administrative and operational staff at the end of 2019. Balfour Beatty CLG employed about 330.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

