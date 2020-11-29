| 7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

UK arm of large US employment law firm sets up partnership in Dublin

 

GQ Littler has filed to set up an Irish partnership. Stock image Expand

Close

GQ Littler has filed to set up an Irish partnership. Stock image

GQ Littler has filed to set up an Irish partnership. Stock image

GQ Littler has filed to set up an Irish partnership. Stock image
Sean Pollock

Sean Pollock Email

GQ Littler, the UK subsidiary of US-based employment law firm Littler Mendelson, has set up an Irish partnership of the same name, according to filings posted with the Companies Registration Office (CRO).

A request to set up the partnership was approved at the beginning of the month. The partnership was registered by UK-based Jon Gilligan, managing partner of GQ Littler, and Darren Isaacs, who co-leads the law firm's international practice development team.

According to the filings from the CRO, GQ Littler's Irish partnership will count 24 Fitzwilliam Place in Dublin as its principal place of doing business. Co-working office space provider Glandore has a location at this address.

Privacy