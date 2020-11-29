UK arm of large US employment law firm sets up partnership in Dublin

GQ Littler, the UK subsidiary of US-based employment law firm Littler Mendelson, has set up an Irish partnership of the same name, according to filings posted with the Companies Registration Office (CRO).

A request to set up the partnership was approved at the beginning of the month. The partnership was registered by UK-based Jon Gilligan, managing partner of GQ Littler, and Darren Isaacs, who co-leads the law firm's international practice development team.

According to the filings from the CRO, GQ Littler's Irish partnership will count 24 Fitzwilliam Place in Dublin as its principal place of doing business. Co-working office space provider Glandore has a location at this address.

US-based legal news website, Law.com, also reported that GQ Littler had already hired a well-known employment lawyer from a rival firm. The UK subsidiary's website claims that Littler is the world's largest employment law firm, with over 1,500 lawyers in 90 offices worldwide. The registration of the partnership in Dublin follows several other law firm launches in the capital. Since Brexit, firms including DLA Piper, Dentons and Pinsent Masons have opened offices in Ireland. Ireland for Law, an initiative of the Irish Government, teamed up with the New York State Bar Association and recently hosted a webinar that encouraged US businesses to use Irish legal services and Irish courts post-Brexit. Patrick Leonard SC, representing Ireland for Law, said in a statement: "We want our legal colleagues in the US to consider us their gateway to Europe. Many already do, but with the UK final exit from the European Union's legal system in just over a month's time, we are conscious that this will leave many looking for a new base." GQ Littler, which emerged from the merger of Littler Mendelson and GQ Employment Law, declined to comment on the entity.