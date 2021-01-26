UDG Healthcare expects operating profit growth of up to 13pc this year

Irish firm UDG Healthcare expects its adjusted operating profit for the 12 months to 30 September 2021 be between 11pc-13pc ahead of the $165.3m (€136m) reported the prior year.

Constant currency adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) is expected to be between 9pc-11pc ahead of the $47.7cent reported in its financial year 2020, according to a trading update.

The profit and EPS results are before the amortisation of acquired intangible assets, transaction costs and exceptional items.

UDG has a drug packaging unit called Sharp and a division called Ashfield, which undertakes healthcare advisory, marketing and communications activities. It has a significant US presence.

In a statement ahead of its AGM today, UDG said it has made a good start to the financial year with constant currency adjusted operating profit for the quarter to 31 December 2020 ahead of the same period last year.

Adjusted operating profit in its Ashfield arm was ahead of a strong comparative quarter last year.

This division of the company also completed the acquisition of PHMR Limited this month.

PHMR is a market access consultancy operating in the healthcare sector. The company employs over 40 people in the UK and Ireland.

PHMR is being bought for a total consideration of up to £32m, comprising an initial consideration of £22m, with an earn-out of up to £10m payable over two years, based on the achievement of agreed profit targets.

The Sharp division of UDG “continued to deliver a strong performance with adjusted operating profit well ahead of the same quarter last year,” according to the update.

Online Editors