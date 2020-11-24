UDG Healthcare defies Covid with ‘resilient’ performance

UDG Healthcare has defied the Covid-19 pandemic, delivering a 7pc increase in its operating profit to $165.3m (€139m) in the 12 months to September 30.

Revenue for the period was $1.28bn (€1.1bn), according to annual results from the group. This is a 1pc decrease on last year.

The company described the results as a “resilient trading performance despite the challenges presented by Covid-19.”

UDG continued its strong cash flow performance with a free cash flow conversion rate of 111pc.

The group’s return on capital employed increased from 13.1pc in financial year 2019 to 13.5pc.

UDG has two units. Its Ashfield division provides communications and advisory services to pharma firms, as well as commercial and clinical services.

It also has a pharmaceutical packaging business, Sharp.

The group is active in 50 countries.

Brendan McAtamney, chief executive of UDG, said: “We are pleased to report a strong and resilient trading performance for FY20, which was ahead of our EPS guidance.

This was driven by exceptionally strong growth in Sharp, in particular for serialised biotech and specialty packaging. Despite some parts of Ashfield being impacted by Covid-19, we adapted rapidly to support clients virtually and overall Ashfield performed in line with expectations.”

UDG has proposed a 1.6pc increase in final dividend to $12.54 cent per share, giving a full year dividend increase of 1.2pc to $17.00 cent per share.

