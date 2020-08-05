UDG Healthcare declares interim dividend despite ‘adverse impact’ of Covid

UDG Healthcare has declared an interim dividend of US 4.46 cent per share, which is in line with last year’s interim dividend.

This comes despite Covid-19 having an “adverse impact” on trading during the company’s third quarter to June 30.

In April, the board decided to suspend the interim dividend. The decision to reinstate it comes from the group's “strong liquidity position and improved trading visibility”, it said.

The company’s profit before tax for the three months to June 30 is below the same period last year, according to a trading update.

Nonetheless, notwithstanding the challenges faced during the third quarter, UDG’s profit for the nine months to June 30 remained ahead of the prior year, which it said, mainly reflected the benefits of acquisitions completed in 2019 and “modest” underlying growth.

The company has reinstated its financial guidance for financial year 2020. It expects adjusted diluted earnings per share for the year to September 30 to be between US 43cent - US 45cent.

UDG has two units. Its Ashfield division provides communications and advisory services to pharma firms, as well as commercial and clinical services.

It also has a pharmaceutical packaging business, Sharp.

The group is active in 50 countries.

UDG has also announced the appointment of Shane Cooke, an independent non-executive director of the company, as its new chairman, with effect from October 1.

Mr Cooke will succeed Peter Gray, who retires from the board next month after more than eight years as chair and 15 years as a director of the company.

