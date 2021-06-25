UDG bidder considering increasing offer following shareholder pressure

Clayton Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) says it is considering increasing its offer for UDG Healthcare to £10.80 per share from £10.23.

The move sees the potential offer for UDG increase to £2.7bn (€3.15bn) from £2.6bn (€3.04bn).

Last month Allianz Global Investors said the £2.6bn bid for the London-listed health services company from CD&R was “opportunistic and significantly undervalues UDG and its prospects”.

Allianz is the largest shareholder in the company with an 8.7pc holding.

On May 12 CD&R and UDG said they had reached agreement on the terms of a cash offer, unanimously recommended by the board of UDG.

However, Bidco – an affiliate of CD&R – has since held discussions with “certain UDG shareholders” and says it is considering an improved and final offer.

The possible new offer for UDG will not be further increased unless a third-party bidder emerges, according to a statement from UDG.

The board of UDG has indicated to Bidco that if the possible increased final offer is made it intends to recommend it.

UDG said it is not in discussions with any third parties regarding an alternative proposal to acquire the company.

UDG had been due to hold a Scheme Meeting and EGM in respect of the initial bid today. This will now be adjourned.

The proposed transaction, if it were successful, would reunite former UDG chief executive Liam Fitzgerald with the company he ran from 2000 to 2016 and grew from an Irish-based distribution business into a more diversified and international healthcare services provider.

Now an operating advisor for CD&R on European healthcare, Mr Fitzgerald is chairman Huntsworth, a provider of commercialisation services for pharmaceutical and biotech companies that CD&R bought last year and intends to merge with UDG’s Ashfield division.