The UCD-based National Institute for Bioprocessing Research and Training (NIBRT) is to establish its first education and training centre for biologics manufacturing in North America.

The UCD-based National Institute for Bioprocessing Research and Training (NIBRT) is to establish its first education and training centre for biologics manufacturing in North America.

UCD’s NIBRT teams with US college to establish training centre

The centre is opening in conjunction with Thomas Jefferson University, and the aim of the partnership it to help bring more biologic drugs to market.

Stephen K. Klasko, MD, MBA, president and CEO of Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health, says the partnership with NIBRT perfectly captured the philosophy of what defines a Jefferson education. "Jefferson is built on anticipating the emerging professions that will be commonplace 10 years from now and educating students in those disciplines today," Mr Klasko said.

Read more: Irish pharma company signs new distribution agreement "In an increasingly global world, Jefferson and NIBRT are leveraging our respective strengths and creatively partnering to bring unprecedented value to students and industry."

Dominic Carolan, NIBRT chief executive, said that there was a "significant demand" for global talent to support the growth of the biopharmaceutical manufacturing industry. "Our relationship with Jefferson will help address this demand throughout the United States."

NIBRT serves about 4,000 industry professionals worldwide at its UCD headquarters, including many from the US. The Jefferson Institute for Bioprocessing will leverage the NIBRT curriculum to provide a US-based option with a significant potential market that includes 900-plus pharmaceutical-related companies in the Northeast US.

The Jefferson Institute will also utilise the latest single-use engineering technology pioneered by General Electric.

When fully operational, the Jefferson Institute for Bioprocessing is expected to serve 2,500 people annually, including working with the pharmaceutical companies, providing workforce training through community college partnerships and bioprocessing certifications through regional university partnerships.

Online Editors