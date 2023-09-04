TY students to get free ‘Money Doctors’ finance book

For the second year running, all transition year students in Ireland are to get a free copy of the country’s best-selling personal finance book.

From this week, the Money Doctors 2023 ebook, written by finance expert John Lowe, will be made available to the students. The ebook comes with a mini-book written specially for teenage readers. The 148-page mini-book entitled Teenagers – You and Your Money has its own index. It covers the A-Z of personal finance.

Each TY co-ordinator in the 729 secondary schools throughout Ireland will be given an individual code this week, Mr Lowe said.

This code will be passed from the co-ordinator to every TY student in their class for that student to download from the Money Doctors website for free.

Mr Lowe said the ebook is free to download for every TY student on to their laptop or home PC so they can use it regularly as a reference book for any financial query they may encounter.