Two thirds of consumers feel they are doing all they can on climate change – report

Two in three consumers feel they are already doing all they can to tackle climate change.

This is according to the latest ‘Reflecting Ireland’ research from Permanent TSB Bank and consultancy company Kantar.

The survey of over 1,000 people last month also suggests that one in three (34pc) feel their personal behaviour will not make any difference to climate change.

Meanwhile, 27pc said they believe there is not enough evidence to link personal behaviour to climate change.

Nonetheless, two thirds of those surveyed feel it’s important to be seen as environmentally friendly, however, consumers are less enthusiastic about paying more for electric vehicles or retrofitting their houses to use less energy without a Government subsidy, the survey found.

Leontia Fannin, head of corporate affairs at Permanent TSB, said the findings suggest a major disconnect between a perceived urgency among people to tackle climate change and their individual willingness to take personal action.

“Our research indicates many people need greater incentives to change their personal behaviour in support of wider moves to address climate change,” Ms Fannin said.

“It is noteworthy that two-thirds of people feel it’s important to be seen to be environmentally aware but the same number feel they are already doing all they can and that any further changes are for others to make.”

“This suggests there is still a significant challenge to persuade people of the role they can play at a personal level to address climate change – and for financial institutions and other service providers to help make it easier and more attractive for people to change their behaviours.”

The research also found a significant deterioration in consumer sentiment on the wider economy, with 42pc of those surveyed now feeling that the country is moving in the wrong direction, up from 35pc in July.