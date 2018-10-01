Two of retired teacher Larry Quigley's three children went to live abroad after the crash hit.

'Two of my three children left for abroad. I hope they will return with the economic recovery'

But now the 74-year-old is hopeful that economic recovery could see son Lar (34) and daughter Sonia (35) return home to Ireland.

Lar moved to Vancouver in 2009. Although his job in banking was "safe", he opted to take a chance on a new life, in a more "optimistic" land.

Sonia and her then boyfriend Paudie, now her husband, moved to Australia.

Mr Quigley's younger son John (27) is the only one of his children to remain at home.

It means Skype, Facebook and texts have become his main communication with most of his immediate family.

The retired teacher of economics, history and French, from Marino, Dublin, is divorced and spends his days doing his garden and with his "friends", his books.

"Naturally I miss my children," Mr Quigley told the Irish Independent.

"In a way it's more difficult to take that Lar went when he had a job here but I think it was more out of the crash that his sister left Ireland.

"I did travel when I was young. I went to Australia, the US, Fiji, Hawaii and Bali but there was no place like home for me to return to.

"In this generation, young people have gone and many are not coming back.

"I think a lot are bitter that they were dealt a bad lot.

"They couldn't get a job in their chosen profession, they didn't have a chance of getting a job sufficient to put them on the property ladder. It was beyond their reach, so they went away and saw there were more opportunities and they felt they were valued more away.

"I'm not surprised so many feel that way but personally I'd have preferred to rough it in Ireland than do well overseas.

"My children have done well in Canada and Australia. They have good jobs but I do miss them not popping in and being round the corner. Hopefully now that the boom is on, they'll come back and get good occupations."

Lar, whose father visited him in Vancouver recently, said he had immersed himself so much in Canada that it was "now home".

"What was happening in Irish society back in 2009 was people were in the pub everyday after work, talking about the recession," he said. "There was scaremongering so people stopped spending. I felt we kind of talked ourselves into recession."

Lar, who works in corporate relations, said he had a "front row seat" in the crash due to working in the banking sector and as the misery unfolded, he realised he wanted an adventure far away from home.

He enjoys the lifestyle in Vancouver - skiing, going to the beach and hiking, rather than clocking off and hitting the pub.

However, he admitted: "I do miss Irish people, that sense of walking into a room and there's a vibe the Irish give off.

"I don't want to be stereotypical but you suddenly appreciate what the tourists say about the Irish, their warmth.

"And only now that I'm in Vancouver and spend so much time outdoors, do I appreciate how beautiful Ireland is. I explore it now when I go home. I didn't appreciate the beauty on my doorstep.

"Now when I go home, family time dominates my trips. 80pc of the time spent at home is more family time, where it had been more friendship time before."

