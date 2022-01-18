Two in three employers say they should have access to employees vaccination statuses – report

Two in three businesses believe that employers should be allowed access to the vaccine statuses of their employees, according to a new survey.

In addition, a majority (56pc) say that the inability to process employees’ vaccine status data had impacted on a return to the office, the survey from law firm McCann FitzGerald and audit, tax, and consulting firm Mazars has found.

Thousands of employees have been working from home since March 2020 under restrictions aimed at limiting the spread of Covid-19.

Just over 100 businesses were surveyed for this report.

The vast majority of organisations surveyed are either currently operating a hybrid model of working, sharing time between home and the office (62pc), or are considering operating a hybrid model in the future (33pc). Just one-in-twenty (5pc) said that such a move is not being considered.

The jump in working from home has resulted in nearly three-quarters (73pc) of businesses increasing their cyber security to protect those working from remotely to enhance the protection of their data.

The results of this year’s survey also point towards a declining level of positivity towards the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and its benefits by many organisations.

Belief that the GDPR is beneficial for individuals has declined by 14 points year-on-year (83pc to 69pc).

Meanwhile, belief that compliance with the GDPR places an excessive administrative burden on organisations has grown by 16 points (53pc to 69pc).

The idea that compliance with the GDPR will be beneficial for organisations’ relations with their employees, customers and other stakeholders in the long term has fallen by 5 points, nonetheless it remains high at 71pc.

Anxiety about liability for non-compliance with the regulation appears to be on the rise, with 57pc of surveyed organisation expressed concerns about fines for GDPR non-compliance, up from 46pc last year.

Over three-quarters (78pc) agreed that the risks associated with GDPR non-compliance are increasing, while almost seven-in-ten said they were now more concerned about GDPR non-compliance than they were in May 2018, when the regulation was introduced.

“This year’s survey shows a decided shift in views towards the GDPR. In recent years, a gradual trend towards increasing comfort with the GDPR, and an appreciation of its benefits to individuals and organisation could be observed, however much of this positive outlook has slid backwards in this year’s figures,” Paul Lavery, partner and head of Technology & Innovation at McCann FitzGerald LLP, said.

“We can only speculate on the exact reasons for this cooling of sentiment, but a growing view that the application of the regulation to areas such as employee vaccine status or the international transfer of data, have not been in the interest of businesses, might be contributing to this perspective.”

Survey respondents, a majority of whom were employed in organisations of more than 250 employees in Ireland, span the financial services, public, technology, and other sectors.