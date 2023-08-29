Twitter warns of potential ‘major impairment’ to Irish arm’s €6.5bn IP after Elon Musk purchase

Twitter, now known as ‘X’, paid €12.7m in redundancy costs to Irish staff

Twitter’s Irish arm has warned that there may be a “material impairment” to the carrying value of the €6.5bn of intellectual property on its books following a group level assessment following Elon Musk’s purchase and subsequent restructuring of the social media platform last year.

Newly-filed accounts for Twitter’s Irish division for 2021 also reveal that it paid €12.7m in redundancy costs to staff in 2022 after Mr Musk initiated a group-wide cull when he bought the business for $44bn (€43bn) last year.

The company, now known as ‘X’, employed about 325 people at the end of 2021. It confirmed soon after Mr Musk bought Twitter that 140 people at its Dublin base were being laid off.

“While an impairment assessment has been performed at a group level, based on a consolidated group forecast, a detailed forecast at the company level has not yet been prepared,” according to a note for the Irish accounts when they were signed off in May this year.

It adds: “However, as a result of the impairment indictors identified, there may be a material impairment of the IP [Intellectual Property] carrying value on the company’s balance sheet in the period subsequent to the year end.”

The accounts point out that since the restructuring initiated by Mr Musk, the company has observed impairment indicators in the carrying value of its intellectual property asset.

“These comprise a reduction in revenue and EBITDA [earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation] along with the use of a revised discount rate to calculate the value of these assets,” they add, pointing out that a “material impairment” of the goodwill and intangible assets has already been recorded in the consolidated group accounts.

“Additionally,” note the accounts, “the same impairment indicators identified above may give rise to a material impairment of the carrying value of the deferred tax asset risk in the period subsequent to the year-end date.”

The accounts show that Twitter International Unlimited had €7.9bn of intellectual property on its books at the beginning of 2021. Accumulated amortisation of that intellectual property was €795m at the start of 2021, with an additional €530m charge incurred during that year. That gave the Irish unit’s intellectual property holdings a net book value of just under €6.6bn at the end of 2021.

Many US companies transfer their intellectual property to Ireland to avail of tax benefits.

The accounts also show that the Irish arm registered a €71.1m tax prepayment in respect of the sale of its mobile ad platform, Mopub, to AppLovin for just over $1bn. While the actual disposal of the Mopub business didn’t complete until January 2022, for tax purposes, the gain from the sale was taxable in the 2021 financial year. Twitter made a €349m gain from the sale.

The company also paid a €201m dividend to it immediate US parent firm in February 2022.

The highest profile departure from Twitter’s Irish unit last year was that of well-respected and long- executive Sinead McSweeney. She was Twitter’s global vice president for public policy. She secured a High Court injunction preventing Twitter from officially firing her and was reinstated in her job, but didn’t get all the assurances she had sought. She and Twitter later settled the case.