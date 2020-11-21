Twilight hour openings planned as festive shoppers reclaim lost time

A very quiet Henry Street in Dublin which would normally be much busier with Christmas shoppers. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Big retailers including Tesco, Penneys and Aldi are drawing up twilight trading plans to cope with a surge in post-lockdown shoppers.

Longer queues are predicted as managers may be forced to place limits on those entering stores, who will want to make up for lost time.

Round the clock retail was raised as an option after Primark boss George Weston indicated it might offer 24- hour shopping, although no businesses have confirmed they will take this route.

A Tesco spokesperson said it is considering extending opening hours until 1am, if not later, in more of its stores than last year.

Management at the Stephen’s Green Shop Centre in Dublin plans to add an extra two hours to its opening hours in the week before Christmas.

Instead of opening from 9am to 9pm during Christmas week, it has proposed an 8am to 10pm timeframe and is waiting for sign-off from retailers.

This will be the first year that Aldi’s 144 stores will open at 8am during Christmas week.

The supermarket chain will stay open until 11pm, with its popular ‘non-essential’ middle aisles reopened for business.

A traffic light system will be in place to count customers entering and leaving the stores.

“Providing a safe environment for our customers and staff is our number one priority,” said group managing director Niall O’Connor.

“The vast majority of our stores will be open from 8am to 11pm during Christmas week to spread the demand and allow customers to shop when suits them best.”

Chief executive of the Dublin Town business organisation Richard Guiney said all night trading could be possible if there are enough people.

“I do think we’ll see late opening,” he said.

“The Christmas trading period has been cut in half. People have been buying online but they still like shopping and seeing the product. They will be on a mission this year.

“At the moment, the larger players are talking about extending opening hours and the smaller guys will wait to see what they do.

"If the footfall is there, they’ll stay open. It will certainly help if restaurants and cafes are open at level 2 or a modified level 3 so people can stop off and get something to eat.”

About 60pc of people said they would shop late in town if opening hours were extended until 10pm in a recent survey by his organisation.

A Penneys spokesperson said it is currently reviewing its trading hours for December.

“We would welcome any extension of opening hours for our stores when we re-open in December as it will allow us to cater for the higher anticipated customer demand and help to reduce customer queues by spreading potential shopping hours over a longer period of time,” said a spokesperson.

A Marks and Spencer spokesperson said it is reviewing opening hours for its 18 stores in the Republic and will update social media when they are confirmed.

Supervalu and Centra stores will have extended opening hours but times may vary.

