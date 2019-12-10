Tullow shares tank as shock CEO exit plunges oil company into crisis
Shares in Tullow Oil fell by 70pc yesterday after CEO Paul McDade quit and the group revised down its production forecasts.
The move knocked £1.4bn (€1.6bn) off the value of the Irish-founded company.
Angus McCoss, exploration director at Tullow, has also resigned and now a sale may be on the cards
A major review of the company is under way, with the next update from the Africa-focused group due on January 15. On a call with analysts, chairwoman Dorothy Thompson refused to rule out the sale of assets in Tullow, saying it was "always open to offers at an attractive value".
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
"A strategic review to look at [the] whole business and identify where we can make cost savings [is under way]," Ms Thompson said.
Tullow's output next year is forecast at 70,000 to 80,000 barrels a day - down from the 87,000 a day this year - and production for the following three years will hover around the bottom of that range.
The company, founded in 1986 by former Aer Lingus accountant Aidan Heavey, will slash capital expenditure, operating costs and corporate overheads, it said. It sees underlying free cashflow next year of at least $150m (€135m) at $60 a barrel, after capital investment of about $350m.
Tullow said "a number of factors have been identified" that have caused the reduction in the firm's production guidance.
In the past year, technical difficulties have hampered output in Ghana, while projects in Uganda and Kenya have faced delays, and results from wells in Guyana missed expectations.
Al Stanton, an analyst at RBC Europe, said the update "is likely to have a negative impact on the valuations of Tullow's key assets".
He added: "We expect the pace of exploration activity, and therefore news flow, to be reined in."
Tullow has also decided to suspend its dividend.
"We are taking decisive action to restore performance, reduce our cost base and deliver sustainable free cashflow," Ms Thompson, who has been appointed executive chairperson on a temporary basis, said.
Mark MacFarlane, executive vice-president, east Africa and non-operated, has been appointed as chief operating officer in a non-board role.
Les Wood will continue as an executive director and chief financial officer.
Following the update, the company's dollar notes, due in 2025, declined the most since they were issued in March last year.
The company has now initiated a process to find a new CEO.
Additional reporting Bloomberg
Irish Independent