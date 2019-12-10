Tullow shares tank as shock CEO exit plunges oil company into crisis

Shares in Tullow Oil fell by 70pc yesterday after CEO Paul McDade quit and the group revised down its production forecasts.

The move knocked £1.4bn (€1.6bn) off the value of the Irish-founded company.

Angus McCoss, exploration director at Tullow, has also resigned and now a sale may be on the cards

A major review of the company is under way, with the next update from the Africa-focused group due on January 15. On a call with analysts, chairwoman Dorothy Thompson refused to rule out the sale of assets in Tullow, saying it was "always open to offers at an attractive value".

