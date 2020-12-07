Tullow receives licence extensions in Kenya

Oil and gas explorer Tullow Oil has received exploration license extensions in Kenya until the end of next year.

The licenses in question are Blocks 10BB and 13T, and the extension will allow Tullow and its joint venture partners to re-assess Project Oil Kenya and design “an economic project at low oil prices,” according to a statement from the group.

Rahul Dhir, CEO of Tullow Oil, said: "I would like to thank the Government of Kenya for granting this extension which the joint venture partners will use to fully re-assess the development concept for this important project."

Over the coming months, the joint venture partners will work closely with the Government of Kenya on land and water agreements, gaining approval of the environmental and social impact assessments and finalising the commercial framework for the project.

Last month Irish-founded Tullow said it plans to generate $7bn (€5.9bn) of operating cashflow over the next 10 years.

Tullow’s focus will be on its West African assets, which it anticipates will enable it to cut its current debt levels and deliver “significant value” for its investors.

It plans capital investment of around $2.7bn from 2021-2030.

After the investment, there will be around $4bn cash flow available for debt service and shareholder returns, which Tullow will initially put towards reducing its gearing to 1-2 times net debt to earnings “while retaining appropriate liquidity,” it said at its Capital Markets day.

“Assuming an oil price of $45 per barrel in 2021 and $55 per barrel flat nominal from 2022 onwards, and with over 90pc of future capital expenditure focused on the group's West African producing assets, Tullow forecasts it will generate circa $7bn of operating cashflow over the next 10 years,” it said.

Tullow’s production to date this year has averaged 75,000 barrels of oil per day, which is in line with its expectations.

Its full year guidance remains 73,000 - 77,000 barrels per day.

