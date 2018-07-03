Tullow Oil is set to take a $140m hit after losing a court case with a drilling equipment provider.

Tullow Oil is set to take a $140m hit after losing a court case with a drilling equipment provider.

Tullow Oil to take $140m hit after High Court loss

The payout exceeds a $128m provision made against the case by Tullow.

The Irish oil and gas business said it was considering whether to appeal.

The English Commercial Court said Tullow was not entitled to terminate a contract with the provider, Seadrill, on the basis of the contract’s so called force majeure provisions.

Force majeure provisions allow a contract to be terminated when unforeseen circumstances arise.

The payment is due within 14 days. Tullow maintains it was entitled to terminate the deal and said it was disappointed with the decision.

Online Editors