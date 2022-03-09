Tullow Oil losses narrow in 2021, revenue down

Irish-listed oil and gas producer Tullow Oil has reported a loss after tax for 2021 of $81m (€74m), due exploration costs, impairments and restructuring.

The result is a narrowing of Tullow’s after-tax losses of €1.2bn in 2020.

The firm swung into profit in the first half of last year after what it called a “strong” operational performance.

But full-year revenue of $1.273bn was down on 2020, partly due to losses from oil price hedging, while gross profit was $634m, up on the $403m earned in 2020.

Underlying operating cash flow was $711m, with free cash flow of $245m.

Capital was $263m and decommissioning expenditure came in at $69m.

The oil and gas group has interests in over 40 exploration and production licences across 11 countries.

Last year the firm turned its attention to its interests in Ghana, saying it was also looking for a partner in Kenya and exploring a well in Gabon.

For 2022, the Group said it expects to produce 55,000 to 61,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, based its existing equity interests in Ghana’s TEN and Jubilee fields.

That forecast may be adjusted upwards by around 5,000 barrels due to Tullow’s successful “pre-empting” of a US bid for the Ghana fields.

Tullow also expects to secure a gas commercialisation agreement in Ghana this year, it said.

Tullow uses hedging to protect it against commodity price volatility and secure cash flow.

The Group's realised oil price after hedging in 2021 was $62.7 per barrel and $70.3 per barrel after hedging, both up on 2020. But hedge losses decreased total revenue by $153m last year, the group said, after it had added more than $200m to revenues in 2020.

Tullow predicts a full year underlying operating cash flow guidance of around $750m and full-year free cash flow guidance of $100m.

Cash flow for the year to date has been “positively impacted by oil prices at the start of the year” despite a one-off $76m payment to HiTec Vision for the purchase of Spring Energy in 2013.

In February Tullow received a final $75m payment from France’s Total following the sale of a development in Uganda in 2020.

In 2022, it expects capital expenditure of $350m, mainly due to exploration in Ghana. Decommissioning costs are expected to come in at around $100m.