Tullow Oil exits Uganda with $575m sale of assets

Irish explorer Tullow Oil has sold all of its assets in Uganda for $575m to French group Total.

Processes of the sale will go towards the company’s target of raising over $1bn to reduce its debt, strengthen its balance sheet and secure a more “conservative” capital structure, according to its chairman Dorothy Thompson.

The cash consideration consists of $500m to be paid on completion of the deal and $75m payable following final investment decision of the Lake Albert development project.

Additional cash may be received by Tullow in the form of contingent payments, which will be payable on upstream revenues from the Lake Albert project, depending on the average annual Brent price once production commences.

The transaction is subject to approval by Tullow Oil shareholders.

The company has already consulted with shareholders holding approximately 27.5pc of Tullow's issued share capital, and they have indicated their support.

Ms Thompson said: "This deal is important for Tullow and forms the first step of our programme of portfolio management.”

“It represents an excellent start towards our previously announced target of raising in excess of $1bn to strengthen the balance sheet and secure a more conservative capital structure.”

Under the deal Tullow has sold its interests in Blocks 1, 1A, 2 and 3A in Uganda and the proposed East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) system.

Tullow is currently the operator of Block 2. Total Uganda is operating Block 1 and Block 1A and CNOOC Uganda (CNOOC) is operator of Block 3A.

Earlier this week Tullow appointed Rahul Dhir as its new chief executive.

Elsewhere, the group said it has identified a further $85m in savings to reduce its capital expenditure to $300m this year.

In the first three months of this year Tullow's realised oil price was around $56 a barrel, including the benefit of circa $27m of net hedge receipts during the period.

