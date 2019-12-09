Tullow Oil chief executive quits with immediate effect, dividend suspended

The chief executive of Tullow Oil, Pat McDade, has resigned from the company with immediate effect.

Angus McCoss, exploration director at the group, has also quit.

Shares in the group have slumped over 50pc in London this morning.

In a statement, Dorothy Thompson, chairperson of Tullow, said the board had been “disappointed by the performance of Tullow's business and now needs time to complete its thorough review of operations.”

"Despite today's announcement, the board strongly believes that Tullow has good assets and excellent people capable of delivering value for shareholders,” Ms Thompson said.

“We are taking decisive action to restore performance, reduce our cost base and deliver sustainable free cash flow."

The group said it expects full year net production for to average circa 87,000 barrels of oil per day, as stated in a trading update last month.

Tullow also expects to deliver free cash flow of around $350m, has liquidity headroom in excess of $1bn and no near-term debt maturities.

However, Tullow said a review of the production performance issues this year and its implications for the longer-term outlook of the fields has been undertaken and has shown that the group needs to reset its forward-looking guidance.

Next year's production is forecast to average between 70,000 and 80,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd).

Group production for the following three years is expected to average around 70,000 bopd.

Tullow said "a number of factors have been identified" that have caused this reduction in production guidance.

“Whilst financial performance has been solid, production performance has been significantly below expectations from the group's main producing assets, the TEN and Jubilee fields in Ghana,” Tullow Oil said in a statement.

The group has decided to suspend its dividend.

Ms Thompson has been appointed executive chair on a temporary basis and Mark MacFarlane, executive vice-president, East Africa and Non-Operated, has been appointed as chief operating officer in a non-board role.

Les Wood continues as an executive director and chief financial officer.

Tullow has initiated a process to find a new CEO.

Online Editors