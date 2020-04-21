Tullow Oil announces new chief executive

Rahul Dhir, the new CEO of Tullow Oil

Irish exploration group Tullow Oil has appointed Rahul Dhir as its new chief executive.

He replaces Paul McDade who resigned from the helm of Tullow in December.

Mr Dhir is currently CEO of Delonex Energy, an Africa-focused oil and gas company that he founded in 2013.

Under his leadership, Delonex has delivered low-cost drilling and seismic operations in sub-Saharan Africa. In Chad, the company has achieved “material exploration success and discovered substantial oil resources,” according to a statement from Tullow.

Delonex has also delivered exploration campaigns in Ethiopia and Kenya, where it operates an oil block with Tullow as a non-operating partner.

Prior to establishing Delonex, Mr Dhir served as managing director and CEO of oil business Cairn India from its initial public offering in 2006 until 2012.

With oil prices collapsing currently, the newcomer will face a massive task at Tullow.

Last month Tullow said it was to reduce its headcount by 35pc after it reported a loss after tax of $1.7bn for 2019, on the back of exploration write-offs and impairments.

Dorothy Thompson, chair of Tullow Oil, said: "I am delighted to welcome Rahul to Tullow and am very pleased that he has accepted the position of CEO.

His oil & gas, financial and African experience combined with his record of strong leadership made him the stand-out candidate for the board.”

Mr Dhir started his career as a petroleum engineer, before moving into investment banking where he led teams at Morgan Stanley and Merrill Lynch, advising oil and gas companies on merger and acquisition and capital market related issues.

A UK citizen, he was educated at the Indian Institute of Technology, the University of Texas and the Wharton School in the United States.

Online Editors