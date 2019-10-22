Tullow Oil adds to its board

Mr Greenslade is chief financial officer and member of the board of Land Securities Group, one of the largest commercial property development companies in the UK, a role he has had since 2005.

A qualified accountant, he brings multi-sector experience to the Africa-focused group from senior positions in real estate, financial services, defence and manufacturing.

Mr Greenslade is also currently a Trustee of International Justice Mission UK, and was group finance director of Alvis from 2000-2005.

Dorothy Thompson, chair of Tullow Oil, said: "I am delighted to welcome Martin to the board of Tullow, where he will bring important insight and diversity of thought from both his current position as chief financial officer of Land Securities and his extensive experience from other sectors.”

Steve Lucas, a non-executive director, will step down from the board of Tullow following the conclusion of the group's AGM next year, after eight years with the company. At the same time, Mr Greenslade will be appointed chair of the audit committee.

In the six months to 30 June, the group reported revenue of $872m, according to its interim results. Gross profit increased to $527m from $521m the prior year. Net debt and gearing reduced to $2.9bn and 1.8 times.

