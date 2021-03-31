Tullamore Dew maker records €3.73m loss as pandemic hits demand

The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has significantly reduced demand for products made by the company which produces Tullamore Dew whiskey.

According to directors for William Grant & Sons Irish Manufacturing Ltd, higher costs resulted in the company recording a pre-tax loss of €3.73m in 2019.

That loss followed a pre-tax profit of €320,000 in 2018.

The business recorded the pre-tax loss in spite of revenues increasing by 7pc to €46.35m from €43.29m.

The directors said that in 2019 production volumes at Tullamore were lower than in 2018.

They state that overall capital expenditure continued to focus on initiatives to improve efficiency, increasing distilling and packaging capacity and increased warehouse capacity.

The company’s costs increased by 18.5pc to €49.9m from €42.1m during the year.

On the drop in demand for the company’s products due to the pandemic, the directors said: “How demand will evolve going forward is at this time unclear. However, the impact on the wider group could be considerable in a worst-case scenario.”

The directors said the group has taken measures to help communities in which the business operates in response to the Covid crisis.

This includes the group’s distilleries stepping up to supply alcohol for hand sanitiser on a grand scale currently approaching eight million litres of pure alcohol and hand sanitiser production is under way at the company’s own bottling location.

In the response to the evolving situation the group has implemented a number of actions to preserve cash and manage expenditure.

The directors said that the financial strength and geographical spread of the business allows them to conclude that the company is well placed to manage its business successfully despite the current uncertain economic outlook.

Scottish drinks group William Grant acquired Tullamore Dew, along with three other spirits, from Irish drinks group C&C in 2010 for €300m.

The loss in 2019 takes account of non-cash depreciation costs of €8.3m.

Media and social media attacks have also been labelled a “major threat to the company” by the directors.

They said that “through the increasing number and growing influence of social media networks, the company faces the risk of being exposed to significant media coverage of inappropriate publications or messages. This could have a significant impact on the company’s reputation”.

Numbers employed by the group increased to 78 from 70 in 2019 and staff costs increased from €3.95m to €4.56m.

