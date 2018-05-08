Tubs & Tiles owner Heat Merchants - the heating and plumbing supplies group that emerged from the liquidation of the BHT Group in 2012 - is to invest €4m in its branch network and create 75 jobs over the next three years.

Tubs & Tiles owner to create 75 jobs with €4m overhaul of branch network

It plans to open an additional nine Heat Merchants branches and four Tubs & Tiles showrooms as part of the investment programme.

It will see the number of Heat Merchants and Tubs & Tiles outlets increase to 56 across the country and its bring its total workforce to 358. It currently operates from 31 Heat Merchants branches and 12 Tubs & Tiles showrooms. Heat Merchants is also adding 20,000 sq ft of warehousing space at its central distribution and support centre in Athlone, it said. BHT Group initially entered examinership in February 2012, before entering liquidation soon after.

At the time, the group had more than €31m of debts, including almost €22m that was owed to unsecured creditors. The firm was owned by a private equity firm, which in turn had bought the business from UK group Wolseley in 2010.

At the time, BHT also owned the Brooks timber distribution business. The Heat Merchants and Tubs & Tiles businesses were bought by Irish firm Harleston, while Brooks was sold to a Welsh timber importer.

Heat Merchants Group has now benefited from a €3.5m capital and restructuring programme. Turnover at the parts of the business acquired from the liquidation increased from €43m to €79m last year, it's understood.

Heat Merchants Group managing director Alan Hogan said in the last five years the company has added 82 employees, opened a number of branches and rebranded its network.

Mr Hogan said the latest investment creates the platform for the company's "next phase of growth".

