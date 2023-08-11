Trinity College launches hub for green startups in construction sector

Trinity College Dublin (TCD) has launched a green accelerator hub for startups and small firms in the construction sector.

The ‘Built Environment Accelerator’ is a joint effort between TCD’s Tangent startup centre and an innovation centre, Green TechHQ.

It will be supported by the European Institute of Technology’s Climate-KIC, Europe's largest public-private innovation fund for climate-related innovation.

“While many people focus on the risks brought about by global warming, a number of companies are seeing business potential in addressing the problem,” said Ken Finnegan, CEO of Tangent.

“The Built Environment ClimAccelerator is helping companies to commercialise and scale existing solutions while also nurturing innovations that can help the built environment sector accelerate its transition to net-zero carbon.”

He said that the programme was targeting entrepreneurs looking at low carbon and green design, circular materials, energy and maintenance systems, as well as transport, monitoring and reporting systems.

Mr Finnegan said that the six-month program, which will be discussed at an online seminar on August 29, will “establish invaluable connections within an international ecosystem of collaborators and leaders”. This, he said, will include partners like the EIT Climate-KIC community, “seasoned” mentors, like-minded entrepreneurs and “accomplished alumni”.

It will also set up a network of “commercial and strategic” support, to work with a “climate impact-centric” approach.

The programme will be delivered remotely from Trinity College Dublin and includes a combination of workshops, coaching and learning from peers.

“We are delighted to partner with Tangent, and we are excited to engage with companies seeking innovative approaches to accelerate the transition to low or zero carbon emission forms of construction,” said Ed Murphy, founder of GreenTech HQ. Six weeks ago, the university saw its place in the global rankings rise by 17 places to 81st in the world.

Trinity credited its improved performance in the QS Rankings 2024, in part, on an injection of funding for research from various sources – including Government – during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The university said it enabled strong research outputs which are reflected in a significant improvement in Trinity’s performance in the measure for the number of times the work of academics is cited.

According to QS, Trinity College is the top scorer in Ireland on citations “by a significant margin”, producing some 22,000 scholarly papers between 2017 and 2022, generating 374,000 citations.