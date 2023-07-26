Tributes paid to Smyths Toys ‘quiet and unassuming’ director Liam Smyth

Tributes have been paid to Smyth’s Toys director, Liam Smyth, who died following an illness.

The funeral of the Mayo businessman was held on Wednesday in a packed St Colman's Church in his native Claremorris.

Mr Smyth was a director of the well known chain alongside his brothers who’ve grown the family’s local toy shop into a major force in European retail.

Smyths Toys, which was founded in Mayo, now operates over 200 stores across Ireland and the UK, as well as in Germany, Switzerland and Austria.

The Claremorris Chamber of Commerce described Mr Smyth as a proud Claremorris man, who was a past president of the organisation.

"He always strove to improve its economy and amenities for the benefit of all who live here. The DeCare dental insurer, the fibre broadband on which so many rely, the leisure centre and swimming pool, the lake walks and the athletic track, he had a big part in them all,” the chamber wrote in a statement.

“With his brothers Anthony, Padraig and Tommy, together they accomplished what very few Irish businesses achieve, they grew one shop in a small town into a global giant.”

Claremorris Leisure Centre also paid tribute to Mr Smyth, one of its directors of the centre.

"Liam was heavily involved in both the old and new pool. In 2006, he had a vision of building a state of the art leisure centre here in Claremorris,” the centre wrote.

“His endless work and dedication made this happen with the opening of the new pool in 2009. During his busy schedule, he always found time for the leisure centre, working quietly and unassumingly.”

Mr Smyth also coached a number of groups in the swimming club. including the town’s water polo teams.

As a mark of respect, the leisure centre was closed yesterday evening and this morning.

Claremorris GAA club added that the news of Mr Smyth’s passing had “hit hard at the heart of the Claremorris community.”

The GAA club described him as “the ‘quiet man’ who provided so much support and advice behind the scenes.”

"The amount of kind deeds he rendered in this community will never be known and Liam would want it no other way,” the team wrote in a statement.

He is survived by his wife Anne and their five sons.