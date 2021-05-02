| 5.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Trenches have been dug leaving  Dolphin victims in no man’s land

Fearghal O'Connor

While the brokers may be regulated, the Dolphin products were not and so the Central Bank has, to date, stayed on the sidelines. Picture by Henry J Lyons Architects Expand

Close

While the brokers may be regulated, the Dolphin products were not and so the Central Bank has, to date, stayed on the sidelines. Picture by Henry J Lyons Architects

While the brokers may be regulated, the Dolphin products were not and so the Central Bank has, to date, stayed on the sidelines. Picture by Henry J Lyons Architects

While the brokers may be regulated, the Dolphin products were not and so the Central Bank has, to date, stayed on the sidelines. Picture by Henry J Lyons Architects

Solicitors’ letters are flying like confetti, politicians are wringing their hands with concern and financial brokers are forming support groups.

But the one set of voices that are not shouting loudly about the Dolphin affair is that of ordinary Irish investors whose money has been lost in the German property cesspit.

Most Watched

Privacy